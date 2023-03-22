PHOENIX — If some state lawmakers get their way, those AA-labeled eggs you find at the store later this year — and pay a premium for — may not be as fresh and tasty as they are now.

On a 4-3 vote, the Senate Commerce Committee agreed to allow eggs with an AA rating to remain on store shelves for 30 days. That is six days longer than now permitted.

