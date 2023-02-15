PHOENIX — The head of the House Appropriations Committee wants Gov. Katie Hobbs to tell him about all the money collected and spent for the inauguration ceremony.

In a letter to the governor, Rep. David Livingston, R-Peoria, said he has "serious concerns'' about funds being solicited and donated specifically for the purpose of sponsoring the Jan. 5 ceremony at the Capitol. After all expenses were paid, the committee that collected the money reported at least $1.2 million remains.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?