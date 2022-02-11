At Thursday’s City Council Meeting, Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller recognized City Manager Chuck Potucek for recently receiving the John J. DeBolske Professional Excellence Award at the Arizona City/County Managers Association Winter Conference.
As the top honor ACMA can bestow upon a member, the award recognizes city, county, and town managers who demonstrate the highest level of professional excellence in local government and who have made life contributions in serving the profession. Potucek has served Sierra Vista for 36 years, including 26 as city manager.
“They have finally figured out what we have known for years and years in the city of Sierra Vista, that we have the best city manager in the state,” Mueller said.
Potucek said it is honor to be recognized by his peers in the state and to receive an award named in honor of Jack DeBolske, who served as executive director of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns for 40 years. DeBolske was the father of the Phoenix freeway system, Arizona’s state shared revenue system and the state’s groundwater laws.
“I just want to thank the community that my wife, Maureen, and I have been able to call home over the last 36 years. It’s been a great community to live in, and work in, and raise our kids in,” Potucek said.
Potucek thanked the current mayor and council, in addition to their many predecessors for allowing him the privilege of serving the community for so long. He said anyone in a position like his cannot do it alone and he’s been fortunate to work with an extraordinary staff both past and present.
“I’ve had tremendous people to work with through the years … without them I wouldn’t be standing here tonight,” Potucek said.
Information from Thursday’s City Council meeting is available in the supporting documents for the Thursday, Feb. 10, City Council meeting. They can be accessed via the “City Council” folder on the City’s document server at docserve.sierravistaaz.gov/.