SIERRA VISTA — Both fees and rates for refuse services could increase by the end of the year, Sierra Vista City Council members were told Tuesday.
While a decision regarding a hike in fees charged for refuse services remains tabled by the council, the issue was discussed at a work session Tuesday afternoon.
The council heard a proposal that calls for raising refuse service rates by 10 percent over a two-year-period, at five percent a year for two years.
The increases are necessary if the city’s Refuse Enterprise Fund is to operate in the black, council members were reminded at the work session.
At a previous work session, Public Works Director Sharon Flissar told the council that revenues garnered by the current fee schedule for such services are not enough to sustain the financial needs of the Refuse Enterprise Fund. Flissar said that the fund is losing $150,000 annually in operating costs alone. Deputy City Manager Victoria Yarbrough said overall, the fund lost $439,507 in 2019.
Fees and rates are different. Fees are paid one time by users of certain municipal services. Not all residents use those services. Rates are monthly bills paid by all residents for a municipal service provided to everyone.
Initially, only an increase in refuse service fees was proposed in order to place the Refuse Enterprise Fund back in the black. But because some of the proposed fee increases were steep, a couple of council members received complaints from the community.
Councilwoman Carolyn Umphrey asked that the item be tabled last month because she thought the fee increase was too high. Umphrey also said she wanted staff to better explain how raising fees would place the Refuse Enterprise Fund in the black.
Flissar said Tuesday that because there was concern that the proposed fee increases were too high, city officials had to find another way to help put the Refuse Enterprise Fund back on track. So, a rate hike was proposed, as well.
City Manager Chuck Potucek told council members that the refuse service rates could remain the same, but eventually that will have to change.
“But we could have another loss and eventually the rates will have to be increased more substantially,” Potucek said.
The issue could be voted on by the City Council in mid-December, Flissar said.