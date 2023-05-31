vouchers

John Ward, an auditor at the Department of Education, explains Wednesday how and when he came up with the new estimate that vouchers will cost Arizona taxpayers $900 million next school year. With him is state schools chief Tom Horne.

 Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX — The system of universal vouchers enacted by Republican lawmakers is going to cost Arizona taxpayers $900 million this coming school year, 63% more than what lawmakers put into the budget just a month ago.

In a memo to the legislative budget staff, Christine Accurso, director of the Empowerment Scholarship Account program, said by the end of the next school year there will be about 100,000 students who will get state funds to attend private and parochial schools.

