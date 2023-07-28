xwing

The XWing consists of four containers that can sleep up to 20 people. People staying in these units will have access to all the resources provided at St. Vincent de Paul, including restrooms, showers, three meals a day and other services.

 Evelin Ruelas Cronkite News

PHOENIX — Phoenix officials on Thursday displayed the city’s first “XWing” structure – a dwelling made from converted shipping containers – intended as another solution to shelter people experiencing homelessness.

The city of Phoenix, St. Vincent de Paul and Steel + Spark unveiled the project at the Washington Relief Shelter near downtown.

