PHOENIX — Unqualified Arizonans may be getting state licenses to drive because of practices of private companies authorized by the state Motor Vehicle Division to issue them, according to a new report.

And that, according to Auditor General Linsdey Perry, means not only people on the roads who lack driving skills but also that fraudulently obtained documents that "may facilitate fraud, identity theft, terrorism, and other crime.''

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?