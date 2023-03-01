PHOENIX — Arizonans are not entitled to know the names of the jurors deciding criminal cases.

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a bid by the publisher of the Cochise County Record that there is a First Amendment right of the public to know not only who is sitting on the panel but even those being considered to serve. The justices provided no reason for their refusal to consider the case.

