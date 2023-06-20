Deb Gearty, a customer of East Slope Water Co. and the organizer of the recent public meeting on PFAS, is still seeking answers about the water being provided to her. 

On May 24, she filed a complaint with the Arizona Consumer Commission against East Slope’s handling of the situation over the phone. According to Gearty, East Slope had five business days to respond to her complaint by email. 

