Deb Gearty, a customer of East Slope Water Co. and the organizer of the recent public meeting on PFAS, is still seeking answers about the water being provided to her.
On May 24, she filed a complaint with the Arizona Consumer Commission against East Slope’s handling of the situation over the phone. According to Gearty, East Slope had five business days to respond to her complaint by email.
She said she never received a response to her complaint, but instead received a generic letter in the mail describing confirmation testing that East Slope had done after the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s testing earlier this year had shown East Slope’s water supply was contaminated with PFAS (per- and polyfluorinated substances) at levels above the EPA’s level.
The initial testing by ADEQ showed that East Slope’s water supply had 6.8 ppt (parts per trillion) of PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) and 6.1 ppt of PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonic acid). The EPA’s health advisory for both chemicals is 4 ppt.
“When ADEQ initially tested our water for the presence of PFAS earlier this year, some PFAS levels exceeded the EPA’s proposed MCL (maximum contaminant level),” wrote East Slope in its most recent letter to customers. “East Slope recently performed confirmation testing of the water and those results showed that the PFAS levels were below the EPA’s proposed MCL’s. In conjunction with ADEQ, we will continue to monitor the PFAS levels in the water and will notify you as we have new information to report. East Slope’s water meets or exceeds all safe drinking water quality standards as established by the EPA.”
According to Gearty, the ACC said this letter to customers was a sufficient response to her complaint and directed her to ADEQ for any further concerns about water quality. But Gearty is still skeptical of the safety of East Slope’s water supply and wished the ACC had better considered the public, animal, fruit and vegetable health and the monetary costs associated with using contaminated water.
“This new letter from East Slope, to me it’s a big fat lie,” said Gearty.
East Slope declined to comment on anything relating to PFAS in its water supply when contacted by the Herald/Review. Paula Pandino, ADEQ’s chief science officer, told the Herald/Review PFAS levels can change quickly, especially when the contamination is relatively low like that in East Slope’s water supply.
ADEQ is waiting for the results of a second sample they tested from East Slope.
Federal regulations on the horizon
PFAS are not regulated at either the state or federal level, but that is likely to change soon. On March 14, the EPA announced a proposed National Primary Drinking Water Regulation for six of the most common forms of PFAS found in water supplies.
The EPA expects the new NPDWR to go into effect by the end of 2023. Water providers will have to comply with the new regulations within three years.
“There hasn’t been a contaminant that has been proposed for an MCL that hasn’t been finalized,” said Pandino.
In 2009, the EPA issued its first Health Advisory for the two most common forms of PFAS: PFOA and PFOS. These advisories were updated in 2016 and again in 2022. In 2022, the EPA added advisories for two more common forms of PFAS: PFBS (perfluorobutane sulfonate) and HFPO-DA (hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer acid).
The proposed MCL for PFOA and PFOS is 4 parts per trillion. One ppt is equivalent to a single drop of water in an Olympic -sized swimming pool.
ADEQ is testing all 1,500 public drinking water systems in the state to prepare for the implementation of the proposed MCL.
ADEQ is testing for 29 different types of PFAS. According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, more than 9,000 types of PFAS have been identified. This has presented researchers with a challenge when it comes to studying their impacts on human health and the environment.
“This early sampling will help systems understand if they need to do treatment and what kind of treatment they will be needing,” said Laura Carusona, ADEQ’s safe drinking water section manager.
ADEQ is using federal funding to conduct this preemptive testing. Contaminated water supplies are encouraged to seek funding through WIFA for remediation efforts. Remediation efforts include relocation of wells, blending contaminated water with water free of PFAS and treatments such as granulated carbon filters and reverse osmosis.
PFAS impact on human health
PFAS exposure has been linked to negative human health effects such as increased cancer risk, increased cholesterol, reduced immune responses, reduced fertility and negative impacts on growth, learning and behavior in children. All of these effects are based on the length and concentration of the exposure.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 99% of Americans have some level of PFAS in their blood. But as PFAS have been removed from consumer products, PFAS levels found in blood serum have decreased by 85% from 1999-2018.
Exposure to PFAS comes from many sources, not just drinking water. These chemicals are found in many consumer products including grease resistant food packaging, carpets, furnishing, cosmetics, non-stick cookware and water-repellent clothing to name a few.
While these chemicals are commonly referred to as "forever chemicals" because of their inability to break down in the environment, Jennifer Botsford, the environmental health bureau chief for the Arizona Department of Health Services, said it's a common misconception that these chemicals never leave our bodies.
“The idea that they’re forever chemicals is that they don’t degrade in the environment, but your body will get rid of them over time,” said Botsford. “The problem is if we’re constantly exposed to it, then there’s going to be some constantly in our bodies.”
She said that all PFAS have different half lives in our bodies, but they will all leave within a couple of days to a couple of years. The problem arises when people are exposed for years and their body is never free from the chemicals.
Botsford said this is when negative health impacts start to occur, but it can be hard to pinpoint the source of negative health impacts because of the chronic nature of the exposure and the multitude of potential daily PFAS in the human environment.
“These MCLs are based on 70 years of exposure,” said Botsford. “So a single exposure, or short-term exposure at the MCL or even slightly above the MCL wouldn’t see adverse health outcomes. We’re more concerned with reducing the exposure so that we don’t have that ongoing exposure for decades.”
In its announcement of the proposed MCL, the EPA said that it expected the rule to prevent thousands of deaths and reduce tens of thousands of serious PFAS-attributed illnesses if fully implemented.