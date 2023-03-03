PHOENIX — The culture war battles that have become a fixture of conservative Republican politics as they push back against progressive Democratic ideas about inclusion and diversity were on full display this week in the Arizona Senate.

Majority Republicans passed a pair of measures targeting drag performances they say amount to sexual grooming, arguing that the proposals are needed to shield children from "confusing'' sexual content.

