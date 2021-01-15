SIERRA VISTA — Councilwoman Sarah Pacheco wanted to pass a resolution at Thursday’s meeting that would have expressed the council’s dismay with the actions of pro-Trump supporters at the Capitol last week.
The resolution was not placed on the agenda for Thursday’s regular city council meeting, a disappointed Pacheco said Friday morning.
“I feel that we have a responsibility to stand up and speak when the time is right,” Pacheco said at the end of Thursday’s meeting during the time slot allotted for council members’ comments. “And I don’t agree with the precedent we’re setting on not speaking up, personally.”
Pacheco later said this is the second time since she’s been on the panel that the City Council does not place a proposed resolution on the agenda “that sends a message.”
“This was a direct assault on democracy,” Pacheco said of the Jan. 6 incident.
She said her reasons for wanting such a resolution placed on the agenda was threefold: To express disagreement for what happened at the Capitol; to show that the city affirms the results of the 2020 presidential election; and to urge the country toward a peaceful transition of power at every level.
An email to Mayor Rick Mueller regarding Pacheco’s proposed agenda item and why it wasn’t added to the City Council agenda went unanswered Friday.
In other business, the Sierra Vista City Council unanimously approved the following items:
An intergovernmental agreement continuing the joint emergency medical services and fire science program between Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services and Cochise College.
A memorandum of understanding with Cochise College for the city to provide fleet maintenance services for a 1997 Pierce 1,000-gallon pumper fire truck that was donated to the college from the city for use in the fire science program.
The appointment of Daman Malone to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
The appointment of Jessica Kunkel and Joseph Hayes to the Parks and Recreation Commission.
The appointment of Rachel Gray as Mayor Pro Tem.
Newly elected council members Angelica Landry and Gregory Johnson, and Gray — who was re-elected — were sworn in to begin their four-year terms.