SIERRA VISTA — A tentative $85 million operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year will be reviewed by the Sierra Vista City Council in work sessions that begin Tuesday afternoon.
Cuts in spending are reflected in every nearly city department and overall spending is down more than $1 million from last year, with the highest decreases to the public works division at $330,000, the budget shows.
The city's fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30.
The spending cuts are necessary in order to balance the budget, and according to the budget presentation for the City Council prepared by interim budget officer Jen Osburn and Chief Financial Officer David Felix, the tentative FY2021 budget is a result of cuts the city began making six years ago before adopting the FY2014 budget.
"These measures included a hiring freeze, reorganizations, and a reduction in capital expenditures, which have continued in the years since. As a result, the FY21 budget reflects fiscal stability through conservative budgeting and ongoing efficiencies and reductions in operations and maintenance costs," Osburn and Felix stated in their presentation.
In order for the budget to balance, revenues and expenditures must be the same.
According to Osburn and Felix's tentative budget presentation, the city currently estimates raising $85,873,456 in FY21 through revenues.
The largest revenue generators are the city sales tax, state-shared revenue, and grants. These three categories comprise approximately 49 percent of the total revenue generated, Osburn and Felix's presentation shows.
The city's budgeted expenditures for FY2021 are the same as its projected revenues, and that represents just over $1.2 million less than FY20's budget. According to Osburn and Felix, Sierra Vista's budget overall decreased by 1.5% percent compared to FY20.
The first City Council budget work session is Tuesday at 3 p.m. at City Hall, 1011 Coronado Drive. Two other meetings are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at the same time, in case the City Council is unable to finish its work the first day. If the panel is done Tuesday, the other two sessions will not be held, said city spokesman Adam Curtis.
While the work sessions are open to the public, social distancing guidelines will be employed, city officials said. Seating inside City Council chambers has been arranged to make sure those attending are six feet apart. But once that's no longer feasible, no one else will be allowed to enter the meeting.