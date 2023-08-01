Electric Vehicles More Chargers

Thomas Miller, Western EV fleet sales manager for Mitsubishi Motors North America, demonstrates a fast-charger connection on a Mitsubishi car earlier this year in Central Point, Ore. 

 JEFF BARNARD ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHOENIX — Arizona lawmakers and the governor are giving up the right to try to force motorists away from carbon fuels as part of a deal to extend the Maricopa County road tax.

A provision in the deal House Speaker Ben Toma said was negotiated with Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs forever precludes the state from restricting the use or sale of a vehicle if it is "based on the vehicle's energy source.''

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?