SIERRA VISTA — Two artists, whittled down from a field of 13, are vying for the chance to transform a plain water tower at the city’s west end into a colorful splendor.
The call to artists went out in early June, with the City of Sierra Vista announcing it was looking for a muralist to convert the off-white water tower at Fry Townsite at Denman Avenue and Canyon Drive into a spectacular landmark.
At least 13 artists responded with 18 designs, said Rebecca Dailous, chair of the city’s Arts and Humanities Commission, during Tuesday’s city council work session. In the end, two were chosen — Pablo AlonZo, of Tempe, and Carrie Olaje, of Sierra Vista. Both were at the city council’s work session Tuesday and both presented council members with their idea for the water tower.
The criteria for the design included: historic/cultural significance, visual accessibility, quality of design, appropriateness to the site, public welfare, maintenance requirements, artistic merit, and innovative and effective approach.
The project will cost $15,000. The city has kicked in $10,000 from Community Development Block Grant funds; Liberty Utilities in Sierra Vista has donated the remaining $5,000, city officials said.
In his proposal, AlonZo wrote that his design is a “mysterious mix of reality and imagination. It allows each observer’s mind to wander as they make their own story or meanings from the imagery.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, AlonZo showed council members a mini-water tower with his colorful abstract design emblazoned on it.
“I believe it would affect people,” he said.
Councilwoman Carolyn Umphrey said someone referred to the design as “a phoenix rising.”
AlonZo said he went to school in Sierra Vista and still has family in the city, but he had to leave the area because he couldn’t find work. He moved to Tempe six years ago and has worked as an artist there since, he said. He mentioned that his work has allowed him to travel extensively, but painting a mural in his hometown would be the ultimate.
“Nothing excites me more than to (come back to Sierra Vista) and paint this mural,” he said.
Olaje has been living in the city for seven years after graduating from the University of Arizona. Her design is figurative, depicting two humming birds — one facing right, the one under it facing left — suspended in air as they take nectar from the blossoms of cholla cacti.
“With Sierra Vista being the humming bird capital of the world, I saw it as appropriate to the site being such a large and visible surface in the heart of a community that houses schools, abuse support centers, and residential family homes,” Olaje said in her proposal.
Councilman William Benning said both designs were beautiful.
The goal of the project is to continue revitalization efforts on the West End and to bring more public art projects to the city, officials have said.
The city council will announce the artist chosen to bring their art to life on the water tower on Thursday when they vote at their regular city council meeting.
In other business at Tuesday’s session, City Manager Chuck Potucek said an item tabled from the last city council meeting regarding a proposed increase in refuse service fees, would continue to be tabled until the next council meeting in October. Potucek said his staff is working on an alternative plan.