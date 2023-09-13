Virus Outbreak Vaccines (copy)

Syringes with vaccines are prepared at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Centerin 2022.

 Mark J. Terrill ap

WASHINGTON – Federal officials Tuesday approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine for use by anyone age 6 months or older, and health officials are urging people to get the shot amid a fall surge in cases.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,476 new cases of COVID-19 in the week ending Sept. 6, down from preceding weeks but still almost twice the number of infections as were reported in early July.

