SIERRA VISTA — A non-profit veterans foundation’s plan to revamp the memorial at Veterans Memorial Park was given the final stamp of approval by the Sierra Vista City Council Thursday evening.
The Sierra Vista Veterans Memorial Improvement Foundation presented a design for the park memorial that will include a V-shaped pathway and an apex, or plaza, that will incorporate the granite monument that’s in the park now, as well as three benches and a flagpole.
Each leg of the ‘V’ will be 200 feet long, said Glenn Hohman, chairman of the foundation, and the apex area — the front will be a reflection area and the back will be for ceremonies, etc. — will be about 23 feet wide. The project, which will be paid for via private donations and fundraisers, will cost about $400,000, Hohman said.
The V will be constructed of asphalt and pavers. The pavers are the foundation’s main fundraising mechanism. They will be offered to the public — individuals and companies — in three different sizes and amounts. Donors will be able to tailor their paver to fit their desired message and/or design.
Pavers may be ordered at https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/svvmif.
Council member Gwen Calhoun told Hohman at the meeting that she appreciated the fact that the foundation will not remove the memorial that is already in place at the park.
In other business, the council also unanimously approved amendments to ordinances for dumping or disposal of rubbish and sign regulations, and a resolution for the city on behalf of the Upper San Pedro Partnership, to submit a web portal grant application through a WaterSmart Applied Science grant with the Department of the Interior, Bureau of Reclamation.