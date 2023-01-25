PHOENIX — The top prosecutor from the state's second largest county said a planned study of how the death penalty is implemented in Arizona doesn't go far enough.

"I applaud them for looking at how it's actually carried out,'' Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said of the decision by Gov. Katie Hobbs to review the processes and procedures used by the Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry to put condemned inmates to death. That includes what the governor said have been "botched executions,'' including situations when prison employees had repeated problems in placing the intravenous line carrying the chemicals into the veins of condemned men.

