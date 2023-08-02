PHOENIX — A data breach that allowed a parent to see information about other parents getting vouchers can be traced back to the actions of a now-resigned employee of the state Department of Education, according to a new report.

The state Department of Homeland Security said there was an "email chain'' between an unnamed employee at the agency and the parent in late June regarding an order the parent had placed for some items or services for the child through ClassWallet, the private firm hired by the state handling such requests.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?