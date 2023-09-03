Flor Castillo at her Flora's Dry Cleaning shop on Fry Blvd. She and her family spent the week leading up to Labor Day moving equipment down to the old Johnson's Cleaners location in Douglas where she will open up shop after her lease was not renewed in Sierra Vista.
Flor and husband Victor Castillo move items out of their Flora’s Dry Cleaners and Alterations shop Thursday in Sierra Vista. The business’ lease was not renewed so Flora’s is moving to a location in Douglas.
SIERRA VISTA — Six years ago, Mexican immigrant Flor Castillo, a longtime worker at Sierra Vista dry cleaning establishments that she now refers to as her “competitors,” opened Flora’s Dry Cleaning at 970 Fry Blvd. In that time she’s made a business and a name for herself as a ‘green’ dry cleaner, named one of three winners at the 58th annual American Dry Cleaner Plant Design Awards in 2018. She’s also been a champion for ‘second chance’ individuals, those down on their luck in need of a hand-up more than a hand-out.
But last month, Castillo said she was informed by her landlord at the Madera Place plaza that her lease, already expired and running month-to-month, was not going to be renewed and that she had until the end of October to move her business and her hefty and complicated equipment out.
“My six years... opening this store with my two bare hands…” Castillo began to say before choking back tears at her establishment on Tuesday. “The equipment will be picked up tomorrow and will be transported to Douglas to begin a new journey.”
Not one to let the world dictate her circumstances to her, Castillo decided not to be soured by running out the clock at the only location Flora’s Dry Cleaning has known. Instead, she made lemonade, purchasing a new location for her business at the former home of Johnson’s Cleaners, a staple in downtown Douglas dating back to 1952 until it closed under the pressures of COVID.
“The same story repeats itself 70 years later,” Castillo said. “Mr. and Mrs. Johnson were kicked out of their building to move to the building that I just bought. Here I am in the same story in that community of Douglas that has welcomed us so much.”
Castillo said she plans to re-open in the Johnson’s Cleaners spot with the Johnson’s Cleaners name by the first week of November. Her Sierra Vista customers will be, and are able, to use her services thanks to a drop-off center Castillo has established next to the German Cafe at 1232 Fry Blvd. Garments will be moved to and from Douglas back to the center daily.
Castillo said she was convinced to establish a continuing Sierra Vista storefront by the support of her customers, or as she calls them, her “community.”
“That drove us,” Castillo said. “We are all women in here. We are all minority women, and now we are being pushed to be better. Maybe we’ll expand now, but I just want to let my community know that we are not going anywhere.”
Castillo said the Labor Day weekend buys her a little bit more time for the move to Douglas. She expects to be ready to have her Sierra Vista pick-up/drop-off hub up and running well ahead of the November grand opening, too.
“I have very good technicians that are coming from very far,” Castillo said. “And my father, my family, all the employees — we are hoping to be up and running in Douglas for the community by no later than the 11th of September.”
Though Douglas may not be as populated or as economically advantaged as Sierra Vista, Castillo said her research has shown her there are unique needs a dry cleaner can meet in Douglas.
“There is a very good clientele in Douglas because we have a lot of cowboys, we have a lot of alterations that are needed out there,” she said, pointing to a number of uniformed prospects. “And we have our Border Patrol, our Sheriff’s department, our police department, so, yes, there is a big need of dry cleaning over there.”
Castillo said that since the closing of Johnsons, many customers in Douglas end up taking their dry cleaning and alterations across the border into Mexico, but that’s a hassle they could surely do without.
“My community has not only pushed me not to close, but my community was so upset that this has been done… because the company has done so much,” she said. “I’m a second-chance person — I hire people that have been in the streets; hire people that have come from roughness and my community loves what we’ve done, what we do. That’s what this company does, so I want to show that the people in Sierra Vista — we’re fighters.”
