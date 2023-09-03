Flor

Flor Castillo at her Flora's Dry Cleaning shop on Fry Blvd. She and her family spent the week leading up to Labor Day moving equipment down to the old Johnson's Cleaners location in Douglas where she will open up shop after her lease was not renewed in Sierra Vista.

 Mark Levy • Herald/Review

SIERRA VISTA — Six years ago, Mexican immigrant Flor Castillo, a longtime worker at Sierra Vista dry cleaning establishments that she now refers to as her “competitors,” opened Flora’s Dry Cleaning at 970 Fry Blvd. In that time she’s made a business and a name for herself as a ‘green’ dry cleaner, named one of three winners at the 58th annual American Dry Cleaner Plant Design Awards in 2018. She’s also been a champion for ‘second chance’ individuals, those down on their luck in need of a hand-up more than a hand-out.

But last month, Castillo said she was informed by her landlord at the Madera Place plaza that her lease, already expired and running month-to-month, was not going to be renewed and that she had until the end of October to move  her business and her hefty and complicated equipment out.

Flor and husband Victor Castillo move items out of their Flora’s Dry Cleaners and Alterations shop Thursday in Sierra Vista. The business’ lease was not renewed so Flora’s is moving to a location in Douglas.

 
Sheen Equipment Company’s Chino Martinez leverages a huge dry cleaning machine while setting up the new Johnson’s Cleaners location Friday in Douglas.
Victor Castillo and Flora Castillo’s father, Manuel Romero, right, move heavy machinery from the former Flora’s Dry Cleaners Sierra Vista location.

