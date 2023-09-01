Bus

Bus 99 is one of two heading to Honduras. 

 Green Valley News

Bus 96 is over 25 years old and has a considerable amount of wear and tear. Bus 99 is in about the same shape, with even worse tires.

The buses are the kind of item that Continental Elementary School District puts up for sale during public auctions once they outlive their useful years.

