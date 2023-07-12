On Tuesday night, staff from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and the Arizona Department of Health and Human Services hosted a community meeting to address concerns over PFAS contaminants found in drinking water of East Slope West earlier this spring. The goal of the meeting was to answer questions, learn about the community’s concerns and provide information on ADEQ’s plans to prepare the state for upcoming PFAS regulations.

Attendees included dozens of Sierra Vista residents as well as state Rep. Gail Griffin. The meeting came after Deb Gaerty, a Sierra Vista resident whose water was effected by the PFAS contamination, began organizing community members and gathering information on the negative health effects associated with exposure to PFAS.

