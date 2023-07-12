On Tuesday night, staff from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and the Arizona Department of Health and Human Services hosted a community meeting to address concerns over PFAS contaminants found in drinking water of East Slope West earlier this spring. The goal of the meeting was to answer questions, learn about the community’s concerns and provide information on ADEQ’s plans to prepare the state for upcoming PFAS regulations.
Attendees included dozens of Sierra Vista residents as well as state Rep. Gail Griffin. The meeting came after Deb Gaerty, a Sierra Vista resident whose water was effected by the PFAS contamination, began organizing community members and gathering information on the negative health effects associated with exposure to PFAS.
PFAS are often referred to as “forever chemicals” because of their tendency to not break down once in the environment. There are more than 40,000 known types of PFAS that have been used in manufacturing processes since the 1940s.
In recent years, the federal government and manufactures have made an effort to phase PFAS out of production. But they are still found in many common consumer products.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the chemicals can be found in the blood serum in nearly 99% of Americans. But there is good news. As efforts to eliminate PFAS from consumer products have taken off, the CDC’s data shows that the levels of PFAS in Americans' blood have declined by up to 85%.
While the name “forever chemicals” might lead one to believe that once ingested, these chemicals never leave our body, that is not entirely correct. Hsin-I Lin, chief of environmental epidemiology for ADHS, said these chemicals can be extremely slow to break down in our bodies, but we do eventually excrete them.
PFAS exposure has been linked to several negative health effects, including certain types of cancer, infertility and immune disorders. Because of this, the Environmental Protection Agency is seeking to regulate the six types of PFAS known to occur in drinking water.
Starting in 2009, the EPA began releasing health advisory levels for PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) and PFOS (perfluorooctanesulfonic acid). The most recent release in 2022 was 0.004 parts per trillion for PFOA and 0.02 ppt for PFOS. These were meant to serve as guidelines, but do not have any regulatory authority.
Now the EPA has issued a proposed maximum contaminant level for PFOA, PFOS, PFNA (perfluorononanoic acid), PFHxS (perfluorohexanesulfonic acid), PFBS (perfluorobutanesulfonic acid) and GenX Chemicals (manmade chemicals used in food packaging, paints, cleaning products and others) — the six types of PFAS known to be found in drinking water. The proposed MCLs for PFOS and PFOA are 4 ppt and the other four chemicals will be regulated under a hazard index.
The EPA’s proposed MCLs are expected to become law sometime next year, and all public drinking water systems will have until 2027 to come into compliance. Until the proposed MCLs are finalized, state agencies like ADEQ have no regulatory authority over PFAS.
“We will be moving to adopt regulations as quickly as we can, but we want to do it thoroughly,” said Paula Pandino, ADEQ’s chief science officer.
The discrepancy between the health advisory levels and the maximum contaminant levels sparked many questions at the meeting. Why were the HA levels lower than the proposed MCL levels?
Lin explained this was due to the technical capacity to test for PFAS in drinking water. She said the goal is zero, but with current technology, 4 ppt is the lowest quantity that can be tested for. By setting the MCLs at 4 ppt, the federal government is doing the best it can to regulate with the technology available.
ADEQ is testing all public drinking water systems throughout the state ahead of the proposed MCLs being finalized. It is doing this to help water systems to identify contaminations early-on so it can begin seeking funding and planning appropriate remediations.
“I can’t stress the importance of continual sampling for this enough,” said Pandino. “The more we understand where PFAS is, the better we will be.”
East Slope West’s PFAS contamination was discovered under this testing program. It was likely the first time the company’s water had been tested for PFAS.
Secondary testing done by East Slope showed the PFAS levels had fallen below the proposed MCL after the initial testing done by ADEQ. The two groups are now working to develop a testing schedule.
Many at the meeting expressed skepticism over East Slope’s test results. ADEQ representatives assured those gathered that all PFAS testing must be done through a lab certified by ADHS.
“The concentrations are going to vary by nature, they’re not going to be the same every single time you test them,” said Pandino.
Josh Uhland, a representative from Hearthstone Water, the parent company of East Slope, was present to answer questions. He said the company is looking into drilling another well away from the contaminated areas.
Many expressed a desire for East Slope and Hearthstone to invest in a filtration system and complained that the costs of safe drinking water were being unfairly passed onto the consumers.
“Wouldn’t it make more sense for the water system to put in a filtration system so that all the customers wouldn’t be forced to go out and spend thousands of dollars to install filters in their homes?” said one attendee present.
Another attendee expressed concern about the lack of information on where to find clean water asking
“Is is possible for either the federal or state government to tell us which bottled water we should use? Give us something to do while we’re waiting for everybody to figure this out. We want to be proactive, but we don’t have a lot to go on.”
The FDA does not currently require bottled water companies to test for PFAS. Granulated carbon filters and reverse osmosis systems are proven to remove PFAS from drinking water. Boiling water will not remove the chemicals.
The primary question everyone in attendance wanted answered was, “Is our water safe to drink?”
Pandino explained that many factors went into answering this question. Negative health effects from ingesting PFAS come from a lifetime of exposure.
“It’s a tricky question because it really depends on how much PFAS is in the water,” said Pandino. “I think that this is a very personal decision at this time. It really is up to you and your considerations and your personal situations in your homes.
“The principle is the lower the better. If your water is above the EPA proposed levels, drinking it won’t necessarily make you sick. The EPA set those up to be long-term standards.”