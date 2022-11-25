PHOENIX — An Arizona-based law firm founded to defend what it says are Christian values in court is trying to block the most used method of abortion.

Attorneys for the Alliance Defending Freedom contend the "abortion pill'' — technically, two separate medications used together — is medically unsafe. They charge that the Food and Drug Administration ignored that evidence when they approved its use, instead choosing "politics over science.''

