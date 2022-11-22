Editor's Note

The Fry Fire District held a ceremony at its station Nov. 22 acknowledging the life-saving efforts of those who stepped up to help Susan Szilvassy when she went into cardiac arrest two months ago. Fire Chief Mark Savage presented the Fry Fire District David R. Deary Unit Citation to Al Armenta and Melissa Wendl for their quick thinking in performing CPR when Szilvassy suddenly collapsed while waiting for for a horse-riding lesson.

"The quick efforts of Mr. Armenta and Ms. Wendl filled moments vital to Ms. Szilvassy’s survival with effective and efficient care," said Savage. "Without their help, Ms. Szilvassy would not be here this evening."

Paramedics and EMT personnel also were honored at Wednesday's ceremony.

SIERRA VISTA — Susan Szilvassy couldn’t be more thankful to be alive.

Exactly two months and a day before Thanksgiving, the 69-year-old Sierra Vista massage therapist "coded" in the emergency room at Canyon Vista Medical Center for more than 20 minutes following a near-fatal cardiac arrest while waiting for a horseback riding lesson in Hereford.

