SIERRA VISTA — Susan Szilvassy couldn’t be more thankful to be alive.
Exactly two months and a day before Thanksgiving, the 69-year-old Sierra Vista massage therapist "coded" in the emergency room at Canyon Vista Medical Center for more than 20 minutes following a near-fatal cardiac arrest while waiting for a horseback riding lesson in Hereford.
Astonishingly, she came back to life in the hospital as quick as a hiccup, unsure why she was there and what had happened.
How Szilvassy remarkably gained consciousness after nearly a half hour in a "code blue" during a life-threatening episode called torsade de pointes is still a mystery to her.
“I have absolutely no clue what went on,” said Szilvassy. “I don’t know why or how it happened. I’ve never even been remotely close to having anything at all like this occur. But they (doctors and nurses who attended to her) tell me that apparently I’m a phenomenon for ‘coming back’ at all.”
She’s also extremely blessed.
She said medical personnel told her less than 2% survive from the cardiac event she endured.
Torsade de pointes — a French term meaning ‘twisting of the points’ — is a specific type of life-threatening abnormal heart rhythm or disturbance that can lead to sudden cardiac arrest. In Szilvassy’s case, it came without warning and nearly left her dead when she dropped like a stone.
Szilvassy was one of the lucky ones.
“The odd thing about it is I had no symptoms or even a warning sign leading up to this, and there was nothing out of the ordinary that day,” she said. “In fact, I was feeling great, except for a strange buzzing in my ears earlier in the morning and the previous day, which none of the doctors could explain.
“Go figure.”
All that Szilvassy can figure about the morning of Sept. 25 was that she was waiting for her 9 a.m. horseback riding lesson to start at Al’s Horse Academy when she suddenly collapsed to the ground while grooming her horse, unconscious, as if she had been shot.
“She was lights out,” said her sister, Lisa Weiskopf. “If this had happened in her house, someone would have eventually found her body in a few days.”
Szilvassy did not respond when Al Armenta, owner of the Hereford riding school, performed CPR on her for about 15 minutes but couldn’t revive her.
CVMC nurse Melissa Wendl, who was also at the stables, took over for Armenta but again there was no response at all from Szilvassy.
“I remembered seeing them all gathered around me when I was on the ground and wondering why my riding lesson wasn’t starting already,” she recalled.
A Fry Fire District EMT crew arrived and raced her to CVMC’s ER unit, where physicians and nurses began performing resuscitative efforts on Szilvassy. She said she was later told she "coded" for 20 minutes, a term doctors sometimes refer to for a patient in cardiopulmonary arrest.
That’s how serious Szilvassy’s condition had become.
“All I remember was I was grooming my horse, and I suddenly felt I was in some kind of dream state,” she recalled. “I wasn’t dizzy, there weren’t any palpitations, but the environment got foggy, and I felt I was dreaming, wondering, ‘did the day go by already?’ ”
Her blouse was covered in blood from the prolonged CPR performed on her; she spit up blood in the hospital and for nearly two weeks after returning home.
“They told me 20 minutes of CPR on someone is a lot, way more than usual,” she said. “They said they were also surprised I had no brain damage. Thank goodness Al and Melissa didn’t give up doing CPR on me.”
To this day, she doesn't know how she came back to life after she coded in the ER. The only thing she can remember is hearing a nurse yell “She’s back!” while wiping blood from her mouth.
“I’ll take that any day,” she said, smiling.
She was transferred to Tucson Medical Center, where she stayed for 10 days, recovering from double pneumonia she incurred at CVMC. She was diagnosed with Long QT syndrome, a genetic, heart-signaling disorder that can lead to a potentially life-threatening arrhythmia. Doctors fitted her with a pacemaker/defibrillator, and she’ll be on prescription meds indefinitely.
Two months after the near-fatal cardiac arrest, Szilvassy is healthy, positive, has good color in her face, going to yoga classes and is excited about getting back to work. She has two massage appointments booked the day after Thanksgiving.
“I feel absolutely great,” she said. “I can’t wait to be back working again, for both my mental and physical health. I was pretty freaked out when this happened, and I still am a bit, knowing that something like this almost killed me when I’ve had really no health issues in my life.
“But right now I have a lot of living to do.”