Apologies, Taylor Swift, but you could not have known he was trouble when he walked in; that was actually creeping determinism, also known as hindsight bias. Perhaps the most popular of all cognitive biases, (and there are many), hindsight bias occurs when we assess past events as more predictable than they were. Rarely did we know it all along, even when it feels that way.
For the entirety of last week, I had a wicked case of the mulligrubs. Everyone I interacted with reported the same sullen sense of moodiness. NPR was kind enough to inform me on my way into work that there was an annular solar eclipse early Thursday morning, and all I could think was how much sense it made considering my mood.
But did it make any sense? What could the moon passing between the Earth and the Sun obscuring my view possibly have to do with my attitude? While I am not a naysayer of the underrepresented study of the cosmos, I tend to agree with Sherlock Holmes that the universe is rarely so lazy to allow coincidence to occur.
Neither the Sun nor the Earth cared enough that I had a meeting with my new executive bosses to tilt the orbit of the planets just precisely to spill coffee on my shirt exactly five minutes prior. No, it was merely a case of hindsight bias.
Baruch Fischhoff, an American researcher, studied errors in human decision-making in the 1970s, finding this particular bias to have an enormous impact on our behavior. For example, it is easy for us to misremember, a more pleasant way of saying distort our memories, to fit the narrative that we knew it all along.
Humans may do this to reduce discomfort caused by a surprising outcome that negatively defies expectations. Alternatively, we might also be protecting our delicate egos if the outcome was so obvious that we should have predicted it.
In some instances, clinical researchers fear that hindsight bias can perpetuate depressive thought processes due to the amplification of adverse events seeming to be inevitable. Conversely, if one gets too carried away with hindsight bias, they may overestimate their sense of intuition, become too confident, and take unnecessary risks.
The nettlesome side effects associated with hindsight bias are not to say cast your intuition to the wind. Intuition functions differently than hindsight or other cognitive biases.
Even though you probably did not know who the killer was at the end of that thriller flick, you may be pretty spot on about judging people on first impressions. In the early 1990s, Nalini Ambady and Robert Rosenthal used the term "thin-slicing" to refer to our ability to recognize patterns in events or people based on tiny time frames of exposure.
Most of us have had to make split-second or game-time decisions at some point in our professional or personal lives. Intuition is a cognitive process that can be incredibly useful in these moments, as deliberation is an indulgence rarely given.
Intuition is important but not so important that decision-making should rest on this sort of visceral instinct. When we become too attached to our intuitive reflexes, we begin to experience fallacies in our thinking, such as hindsight bias.
Before you pat yourself on the back because you knew it all along, be sure to analyze the situation and in the immortal words of Ice Cube, "check yo' self before you wreck yo' self". Following the motif of most of my columns, do not gaslight yourself. Be mindful and aware of psychological limitations that all humans face, and try to overcome them as best you can.