Brava, Simone Biles, brava. A young woman with the mental fortitude to survive sexual assault and the discipline to earn multiple Olympic and World Championship medals withdrew at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo this week because she felt she was not in the right mental state to continue the Olympic competition. Compared to Biles' accomplishments, our workplace toils can seem trivial. This is not the case. Whether you are the CEO or a customer service representative, we all have days in which we are not at our best, not feeling it or not performing optimally.
The true art of work-life balance is absent in mainstream media and, ultimately, everyday life. It is relatively common practice to applaud employees who arrive early, stay late and work from home on the weekends or on their vacation time. Still, it is clear that overworking in this capacity leads to more rapid burnout and a sharp decline in productivity. Considering workload from a quantity versus quality perspective can produce a dangerous mindset of weaponizing job duties in some employees. Many of us can immediately conjure up a mental image of a coworker that complains about or tries to one-up you with the massive amount of work on their to-do list, but they never really seem to get any of it done.
One survey facilitated by the World Health Organization reported that although working has many benefits for physical and mental health, nearly two-thirds of Americans are unhappy at work. Contrary to popular belief, the dissatisfaction was not related to pay rate but arose from a lack of praise or recognition, role clarity, and growth potential. Unfortunately, leaving an unhealthy workplace with such attributes is not always an option. However, there are a few actions that you can take to help protect your own mental health in a harsh or demanding work environment.
Those who engage in hobbies and relationships outside of work colleagues and have regular exercise routines with healthy diets tend to have a better overall well-being. Likewise, learning positive coping mechanisms for stress management can add an extra layer of protection when faced with anxiety or ambiguity. Often situations occur in our lives over which we have no power, yet we can still control how we react to them. Biles demonstrated this with great poise, recognizing that she could not influence anything but her own decision to withdraw from the competition. While many critics speculate this caused the loss of a gold medal, there is no way to know, and therefore it would be unnecessary to stress about a loss that has not actually occurred. Instead, we should celebrate our win of the silver medal.
Another small effort you can make is to ensure that you are taking at least one break throughout your day in which you leave the office. It can be tempting to eat your lunch at your desk, but it may not be as rejuvenating as you might need. We tend to associate memories or feelings by linking them with a physical place. If you are constantly stressed or feeling depressed at your desk because of your work, you will likely hold on to those feelings even when you break to munch on your PBJ.
Fundamentally, workplace culture starts at the tippy top. Commitment to a healthier workplace begins with a CEO's initiative and permeates through to all subsequent managers and junior managers. Employers might consider screening tools, such as training team leaders in recognizing behavioral changes that indicate mental health issues or anonymous surveys to help employees identify their own mental health risk factors.
Perhaps most imperative is that employees feel support from their supervisors in their individual mental health efforts. Some employees may find it uncomfortable to ask for time off to seek mental health professional services or have a personal day to reset if they do not feel their best. Biles demonstrated that her mental health concerns were as valid as any physical ailment that would impede her competition. To help end the stigma, we should follow suit and prioritize the mental health of all individuals in the workplace.