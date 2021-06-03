Here we are, the pinnacle of motivational needs theory, self-actualization. Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” encompasses so succinctly the realization and pursuit of one’s true potential. Many psychologists and scientists have addressed the concept of self-actualization. Kurt Goldstein, a German neurologist, studied self-actualization from a perspective not limited to humans. Goldstein thought that all living organisms, including plants, sought to reach their full potential and that it could happen at any time or in any circumstance. Carl Rogers, an American humanistic psychologist, viewed it as a continuous process through which humans grow rather than a nonlinear process with a peak goal as Abraham Maslow framed self-actualization. Despite the many contributions, in popular culture we really sank our teeth into Maslow’s interpretation and theories. And as with all things in pop culture relating to psychology, what has emerged is a mangled, repurposed shadow of a long-forgotten scientific theory. Just kidding, that is a tad melodramatic. The science of self-actualization is much more comprehensible than theories such as power poses, oxytocin, and group brainstorming.
Although anyone can achieve self-actualization, there are notable personality or behavior patterns among individuals who have. Self-actualized people tend to be independent, engage in spontaneity, are candid and creative. These individuals display high emotional intelligence, often referred to as EQ; meaning, they can interpret and manage the emotions of themselves and others. Likewise, self-actualizers can effectively communicate and empathize with others while maintaining enough security in themselves to go against the grain. Although they do not attempt to stand out purposefully, they are not uncomfortable when their opinions do not align with the majority.
For self-actualized individuals, it really is the little things. They embrace a childlike and deep appreciation of life experience, whether good or bad. Openness to experience in this context links to a domain in personality theory that pivots around independence, sensitivity, preference for variety, curiosity and sometimes spontaneity. Even if it is not a salient personality trait for you, you can become better at openness and appreciation of life experience by reshaping your gut or visceral reaction to situations. When an adverse incident occurs, try to focus on any positive outcomes, find humor or glean a learning experience. When confronting such conflict, complications and crises, remain objective and problem-centered. Rather than having a poor, poor pitiful me party and thinking about what an inconvenience it is to you, trek forward logically, considering all paths and possible outcomes to solve the problem. Being open, objective and problem-centered also calls for you to sterilize your vocabulary of adages such as not my duck, not my puddle. Do not avoid challenges; the educational experience is usually a minimal monetary cost but invaluable in your growth.
When it comes to creativity, society has coded it as binary; you either have it or not. However, this is a false line of thinking, as everyone can be creative and innovative. Software developers and programmers create absolute masterpieces of code but are not often thought of as artists. Creativity and innovation lurk in unsuspecting places and are in peril if they go unnurtured; typically, that means that an opportunity does not exist professionally or personally for someone to exercise these skills. To egregiously misquote Alexander Graham Bell, but in the spirit of true self-actualization, sometimes you have to pull out a rocket cannon and blow a hole through a windowless wall. Figuratively speaking, of course. The important takeaway is that you have all the tools you need to change your perspective and your life.
When we peek back in history, some memorable figures that we would presume as self-actualized are Eleanor Roosevelt, Abraham Lincoln and Albert Einstein. These individuals displayed many, or all of the traits and behaviors addressed here. While the characteristics are common, it is not to say that these are the only types of individuals who can reach self-actualization. The hierarchy that Maslow put forth is less about the pursuit of perfection and more about living your best life and putting your best self forward. It offers a theoretical framework to reignite that twinkle in your eye and write your own eudaimonic growth story. I leave you with the closing line of my favorite poet, William Ernest Henley, “I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul.”