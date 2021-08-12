The Great Man Theory of leadership suggests that leaders have innate traits bequeathed to them at birth that make them different from non-leaders. Researchers have busted this myth, finding it to be generally untrue. Although there is not a perfect formula for leaders like the Powerpuff Girls (an extract of sugar, spice, everything nice and Chemical X), there do seem to be more prominent traits among them.
Research initiated by Thomas Carlyle in the early 1800s, and many since, have found that sociability, ambition, adaptability and curiosity are among the top traits shared by leaders. Although leadership traits are fine and dandy, according to the Fiedler Contingency Model of Leadership, one must also find symmetry between behaviors, needs and situational context to be an effective leader. When leaders are faced with a problem or goal, they must understand the external circumstances, address the follower's needs and change their actions or reactions accordingly.
Perhaps the most challenging concept to which we can apply this model is morale. When we talk about morale or motivation, I find that we often think of it too broadly. Boosting morale does not have to be expensive or grand; the little things can culminate in a positive work culture. I recently took on a rather large project far outside of my job description in my current role.
One morning, I came into my office to find a hand-written thank you card on my desk from the Vice President of the department. I was astonished and so touched. I had never received such a small yet profoundly thoughtful gesture from a supervisor in all my working years, much less someone at the executive level. Robert C. Roberts, a philosopher, has extensively studied the art of the small gesture. His research on Gratitude Theory explains that both receiving and giving a thank you, praise or recognition can result in work cultures that tend to have more productive and fulfilled employees. As my grandmother would say, you will catch a whole lot more bees with honey than with vinegar.
Beyond displays of gratitude, leaders must connect with their employees at their level. One 2017 survey conducted by a training company called VitalSmarts reported that only one percent of workers felt that they could openly address their work concerns with their supervisors. As leaders, we must consider if we are just paying lip service to the phrase "open door policy" or if we are genuinely allowing a safe space for employees to speak.
One elementary concept that Freeman and Medoff popularized in the early 1980s is employee voice. Using this communication model, employees share their views with employers and potentially have influence over their direct working conditions. This upward feedback builds trust and leads to greater employee retention. One easy practice that leaders can do to apply this culture is to speak last in meetings instead of first and be open to the perspectives of others at the proverbial round table.
Another often overlooked aspect of leadership culture at work is recognizing that leaders come in various job positions, not just management. As Steve Jobs so eloquently stated, "management is about persuading people to do things they do not want to do, while leadership is about inspiring people to do things they never thought they could."
One leadership experiment in 2005 that sought to confirm the results of the infamous Stanford Prison Experiment of 1971 found that when volunteers were divided into groups of prisoners and guards, prisoners tended to display more effective and meaningful leadership than the guards. Most likely, this was due to prisoners creating a shared social identity and common goal.
Leaders who engage the Contingency Model of Leadership recognize that no one best style, trait or strength is related to what makes them effective. The ability to engage with employees by identifying the individual's value and needs and ultimately understanding that each situation is unique and will warrant a unique approach can be the strongest foundation for success in any leader's tool belt.