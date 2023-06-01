heartflow1

Canyon Vista Medical Center now offers a proven, non-invasive diagnostic option for people with suspected heart disease called HeartFlow, which analysis uses CT images to help diagnose coronary artery disease in an non-invasive way.

Canyon Vista Medical Center (CVMC) now offers a proven, non-invasive diagnostic option for people with suspected heart disease living in Cochise County. HeartFlow analysis uses CT images combined with CT-derived fractional flow reserve (FFR-CT) to help diagnose coronary artery disease (CAD) in an non-invasive way.

“We are so excited to bring this heart care innovation to Cochise County,” said Shaun Phillips, CEO. “Increasing local access to the latest healthcare technologies is an important part of our mission of making communities healthier, and as a chest pain accredited organization, it’s important that we not only treat heart disease quickly and accurately, but that we also diagnose heart disease early and as non-invasively as possible. That’s exactly why HeartFlow analysis is such a great tool in our toolbelt.”

