Dr. Michael Thompson before performing the 1st robotic assisted surgery for CVMC.

Canyon Vista Medical Center (CVMC) is celebrating the accomplishments of two Sierra Vista Medical Group surgeons. Dr. Sidney Semrad, DO performed two gynecological robotic surgeries and Dr. Michael Thompson, DO performed one gallbladder and one hernia repair with the assistance of the da Vinci Xi robotic system.

“Robotic-assisted surgery is a significant addition to the technology we have in the CVMC operating room. The robot makes difficult surgeries easier,” Dr. Thompson said. Patients may experience many benefits from robotic surgeries, Dr. Thompson noted, including smaller incisions, less surgical pain and faster recovery times.

