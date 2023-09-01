New Providers - 1

The new providers at Canyon Vista Medical Center, top row from left, Dr. Paige Brainard, Dr. Jules Manger, PA Christina Schlesinger and Dr. Michael Thompson. Bottom row from left, DNP Governor Henderson III, Dr. Eric Njiforfut and FNP Alli Skeehan.

 submitted

 Canyon Vista Medical Center is pleased to have welcomed providers to robotic surgery, urology, obstetrics and gynecology, and family medicine services this year.

The hospital welcomed Dr. Paige Brainard; Governor Henderson III, DNP; Dr. Jules Manger; Dr. Eric Njiforfut; Christina Schlesinger, PA-C; Alli Skeehan, FNP; and Dr. Michael Thompson.

