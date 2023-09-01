The new providers at Canyon Vista Medical Center, top row from left, Dr. Paige Brainard, Dr. Jules Manger, PA Christina Schlesinger and Dr. Michael Thompson. Bottom row from left, DNP Governor Henderson III, Dr. Eric Njiforfut and FNP Alli Skeehan.
Canyon Vista Medical Center is pleased to have welcomed providers to robotic surgery, urology, obstetrics and gynecology, and family medicine services this year.
The hospital welcomed Dr. Paige Brainard; Governor Henderson III, DNP; Dr. Jules Manger; Dr. Eric Njiforfut; Christina Schlesinger, PA-C; Alli Skeehan, FNP; and Dr. Michael Thompson.
“It’s an exciting time at Canyon Vista Medical Center," said CEO Shaun Phillips. "Looking back at 2023, we have seen some great additions to our team of medical professionals.”
Brainard is a board-certified robotic surgeon for obstetrics and gynecology. She is based in Tucson, but believes in keeping care close to home. Seeing several Sierra Vista residents making the drive to Tucson, she is happy to be able to provide her services at CVMC to eliminate patients' commute. She has performed more than 2,000 robotic cases and has 25-plus years of experience in minimally invasive gynecologic robotic surgery, gynecologic and obstetric ultrasound, hysteroscopic endometrial ablation and polyp removal, and other in-office procedures.
Henderson III is a nurse practitioner in urology. He is a native of Dublin, Georgia, and earned his doctorate of nursing practice in 2021. He believes in providing high quality research-based urological care and treatment for men and women. He also has experience in providing care for the pediatric population.
Manger is a robotic surgeon, specializing in urology. Also based in Tucson, he is glad to be able to offer his services in Sierra Vista. He has extensive experience in urinary conditions and urinary calculi and removal. His specialties include prostate cancer, renal mass, kidney stone and robotic surgery procedures.
Njiforfut is an obstetrician and gynecologist who approaches his patients with empathy and positivity. He specializes in routine gynecological care, complex medical problems in pregnancy, labor and delivery, gynecological surgery repairs and is able to provide French-speaking patient care.
Schlesinger is a certified physician assistant who has been a great addition to the surgical team. She provides care during the patient’s pre- and post-operative evaluations and examinations. She earned her master’s degree in physician assistant studies at Midwestern University. She meets her patients with kindness and knowledge during emotional times.
Skeehan is a family nurse practitioner who has seen patients from 5 to 99 years old. With more than 30 years of experience, she enjoys walking her patients to better health. She specializes in cross generational care, women's health-pap/pelvic exams, well and sick child visits, diabetes management and minor procedures, as well as incision and drainage and laceration repair.
Thompson is a robotic surgeon, specializing in endoscopy & colonoscopy, hernia repairs (umbilical, inguinal and ventral), appendectomy, cholecystectomy, and skin cancer surgeries. He has more than 15 years of experience and has performed over 10,000 robotic surgeries. He was the first surgeon to perform a robotic case at CVMC.
