SIERRA VISTA — Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc. recently formed a partnership with Visby Medical Inc. and The Body Agency Collective to create new sexually-transmitted infections kits as a way of diagnosing and quickly treating STIs in women.
Jane Montgomery, CCHCI public relations specialist, announced the collaboration of the three organizations in a press release.
"Sexually transmitted infection is a major source of infectious disease here in the borderlands," Montgomery said. "This new partnership with Visby brings rapid test and treatment capacity to our medial teams to literally identify and stop the spread of STIs — including chlamydia."
Visby's Medical Sexual Health Click Test can provide the screening results for patients within 15-20 minutes. Due to the clinic care test utilizing polymerase chain reaction technology, the testing is said to be very accurate.
CCHCI is the only Federally Qualified Health Center group in Cochise County. There are 1,400 across the country and CCHCI was the first group to utilize the new STI diagnostic kits.
Federally Qualified Health Centers are community-based health care providers that receive funds from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration Health Center Program to provide primary care services in underserved areas.
Previous tests for STI screenings require blood and urine samples that have to be sent to a lab. This test includes a vaginal swab and provides results a timely manner.
"This is a huge deal because it means we can get results while the patient is in the clinic and that means is that we can treat them right away," pediatric nurse practitioner Kayla Percy said.
The new STI kits test for chlamydia, gonorrhea and trichomonas in women.
"All of these can be treated at our clinic," Percy said. "We can also offer their partner treatment as well."
CCHCI has had the screening kits since the end of March and is using them rapidly.
"It's just so much better for the patient to get their results in real time," she said.
Though the test is only for women, Visby Medical is looking to create and extend tests for men as well.
Percy said that women who are exposed to these sexually-transmitted infections could have health complications in the future.
"They are at an increased risk for getting pelvic inflammatory disease, which can cause scarring and actually make it difficult to get pregnant later in life," she said.
Treatment by the clinic can be offered to one's partner without the partner present. The clinic can send the prescription to a pharmacy.
"Best way to prevent these is by wearing condoms, going forward," Percy said. "Certainly if people have any concerns, or if that's not an option, we're always open for testing."