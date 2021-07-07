While Arizona has opted not to follow other states that are offering COVID-19 lotteries and incentive programs, Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc. is partnering with DoorDash to offer the opportunity to win $25 DoorDash Gift Cards when Cochise County residents receive their vaccinations.
Starting on Monday, July 12, CCHCI locations countywide will give one raffle ticket for individuals getting their first dose and two raffle tickets for the second dose There will be a weekly drawing in which 10 $25 DoorDash gift cards will be awarded, while supplies last. No purchase or credit card is required to redeem the gift cards.
CCHCI locations have all three of the FDA approved vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen single dose vaccine, the Moderna (approved for ages 18 and older) and the Pfizer (approved for ages 12 and older).
For questions about the vaccines, to make an appointment or find out about walk-in availability, contact CCHCI at 520-364-1429. You do not need to be a patient of CCHCI to receive a vaccine or be eligible for a prize. Vaccines are offered to all Cochise County residents at no cost.
Juan Miguel Nucico, 17, and his mom, Tonya, were recently at the Sierra Vista Pediatrics location on Calle Portal where Juan was receiving his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
“I’m not too worried,” Juan said when asked about vaccination concerns. He was just glad to be getting back to normal and returning to in-person school, and said that he hadn’t suffered any ill-effects from the first dose.
COVID-19 vaccines are being held to the same safety standards as all vaccines. The U.S. vaccine safety system ensures all vaccines are as safe as possible. If there is any cause for concern, the FDA will halt use until after a thorough investigation proves the vaccine is safe.
Some short-term side effects (fever, headache, muscle aches) from the vaccine may occur, but no significant safety concerns have been identified during COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials.
The 10 winners of the weekly prize drawings will be contacted by phone each Friday and will be posted on CCHCI social media if consent is given by the winners.
Submitted by Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc.