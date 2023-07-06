PHOENIX — It’s official: Women in Arizona can now walk into a pharmacy and get birth control pills.
Ditto hormonal rings and patches.
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists formally signed off Thursday on the rules crafted by the Arizona Board of Pharmacy that scraps the requirement that women have an individual prescription to get contraceptives. Instead, they can rely on a “standing order’’ issued late Thursday by Dr. Lisa Villarroel, the chief medical officer of the Arizona Department of Health Services, to get up to a year’s worth of pills.
Not everyone who walks into a pharmacy will walk out with contraceptives.
The law and rules require pharmacists to ask a series of questions of customers to ensure that hormonal birth control is appropriate. These range from current pregnancy and recent childbirth to health factors that could make the use of hormones inappropriate like a history of blood clots and smoking.
And based on the answer, the pharmacist has the option of turning away patients and referring them instead to a clinic or healthcare provider.
None of this helps minors: The law still requires anyone younger than 18 to present an individual prescription issued by a doctor.
The 2021 law spells out that pharmacists who want to provide contraceptives based on the standing order must get three hours of special training on renewing their licenses every two years.
Kam Gandhi, executive director of the Arizona Board of Pharmacy, said there already has been two hours of training available. He said that third hour can be fulfilled Friday with a video the Arizona Pharmacy Association will make available.
Gandhi suggested women should consider making an appointment before showing up.
Part of that is because it will take some time for women to fill out the obligatory questionnaire and have it evaluated by the pharmacist. And there’s also the issue of whether the pharmacy happens to stock the preferred form of pill as there are several different types.
All this traces its roots back to legislation crafted by then-Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita approved in 2021 and signed by then-Gov. Doug Ducey.
But there was no mention of either Republican in a press release by Gov. Katie Hobbs. Instead, the Democratic governor said that the change in law, which she had nothing to do with, was part of the effort of “standing up to the extremists who threaten access to the basic health care our families rely on.’’
The 2021 law had fairly broad bipartisan support as most legislators — and Ducey in signing it — accepted Ugenti-Rita’s arguments that the pill, which was first approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 1960, has been reviewed over the years and is generally considered safe.
Ugenti-Rita argued it ensures access for women who may not have a regular relationship with a doctor or health care provider who can issue the annual prescriptions or even may live in a community without someone who has prescription-writing privileges.
Ugenti-Rita told Capitol Media Services that she opposed including the requirement for the questionnaire and the ability of the pharmacist, based on the answers, to refuse to dispense the pills. She said women are capable of making their own health-care decisions.
But she acknowledged that adding the requirement was needed to get the necessary votes.
All this is the culmination of a three-year effort by Ugenti-Rita to remove some of the access to contraceptives. She had to battle claims by some that hormonal birth control should be available only with a doctor’s order.
“Women can make that decision for themselves,’’ she told Capitol Media Services on Wednesday. Nor is the former state senator from Scottsdale who pushed the measure through the Republican-controlled Legislature persuaded by claims that women do not understand all the risk factors involved.
“Do guys understand all the risk factors when they take Viagra?’’ Ugenti-Rita responded. And while Viagra does require a prescription under Arizona law, it is widely available online without first seeing a doctor.
All that, she said, shows a double standard.
“I find these questions insulting to women’s intelligence,’’ Ugenti-Rita said. “I find it just offensive that in 2023 women still have to justify and explain why they’re perfectly capable of making meaningful and rational health and well-being choices that are aligned with who they are, their goals, their objectives.’’
Still, it’s not automatic. There is that questionnaire.
While the legislation was approved in 2021, it took until now for the Board of Pharmacy to write the rules and get the legally required public input. That part was completed Wednesday when the rules were unanimously approved by the Governor’s Regulatory Review Council.
But it took until Thursday for ACOG to give its legally required approval to the final rules and the self-screening questionnaire.
“If it was up to me, we wouldn’t need the questionnaire,’’ she said. “Women are perfectly capable of making health choices for themselves when it comes to whether they want to take hormonal birth control or not. It’s their choice, they’re armed with information, they’re empowered with doing whatever they feel comfortable doing.’’
Ugenti-Rita suggested that there has been a bit of paternalism in all that.
“It blows my mind and it’s sad that we still struggle with the concept of women being in charge of their own health care,’’ she said.
She said, though, the requirement for the questionnaire had to be included to get the measure through the Legislature.
Ugenti-Rita also took a slap at some who said that, absent being required to go to a doctor once a year to get a birth control prescription refilled, women won’t go in for preventative care and screening.
One of those expressing concern was Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association. While Humble said that, on balance, he supports the liberalized access to birth control, he feared there was “ a good chance that some women will skip that routine care, Pap smears and things like that,’’ he said, tests that can detect cervical cancer.
“That’s ridiculous,’’ Ugenti-Rita countered.
“Women are capable of managing multiple priorities,’’ she said. “And this isn’t going to take away from their ability to go to the doctor in other capacities.’’
Ugenti-Rita noted the Food and Drug Administration approved the first oral contraceptive in 1960.
“It’s been highly studied,’’ she said. “It’s been one of the most prolifically taken drugs in the world.’’