SIERRA VISTA — Senior Director of Patient Care Services Cosette Britton has been promoted to Chief Nursing Officer at Canyon Vista Medical Center (CVMC). Britton is replacing Karen Reed, who retired at the end of May.
A registered nurse with a bachelors in nursing and a master’s of science in healthcare management, Britton is also a Certified Professional in Patient Safety (CPPS).
She has served CVMC and Sierra Vista in numerous roles throughout her 18 years in healthcare. She started with the organization as a staff nurse at Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has worked in various nursing roles across Med-Surge, Med-Tele and Intensive Care before transitioning into a leadership position in 2016.
She has also held several leadership roles in healthcare and has mentored and developed nurses with a strong focus on patient safety and service, which she will continue in her new role.
Britton was instrumental in ensuring the hospital and community had the necessary resources throughout the pandemic. Her efforts secured FEMA, HHS and DOD team placements at CVMC to help county residents and hospital staff during the last COVID surge.
“The administrative team is thrilled to welcome Cosette into her new role and thanks her for her continued dedication to CVMC, Cochise County and to making communities healthier. We look forward to continuing the great progress we’ve made of the years with Cosette now caring the torch,” Shaun Phillips, the hospital's CEO said.
“I’m ecstatic to continue to work and lead this great clinical team at Canyon Vista Medical Center," Britton said. "I am thankful for my long-time partner and kids’ support because without them I couldn’t provide a high quality of service to the place I call home. I look forward to continuing our upward trend in quality and patient satisfaction.”