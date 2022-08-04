SIERRA VISTA — Canyon Vista Medical Center announced it has been awarded four stars in the latest round of Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
This year’s rating is an improvement on last year’s three-star rating and shows consistent improvement in patient safety and quality of care. CMS looks at multiple measures and quality reporting when generating the yearly star rating, some of which are health care associated infections, timely and effective care, comprehensive care for joint replacement models and payment and value of care.
“Our team works to constantly evaluate and improve the care and experiences we provide our patients and their families,” CVMC Chief Nursing Officer Cosette Britton said. “We are so proud to have received this recognition from CMS and look forward to continuing our efforts to enhance health care delivery and advance our mission of making communities healthier.”
The Star Ratings program is designed to increase health care transparency and help patients and their family members make informed decisions about health care. CMS’ Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings measure hospitals based on their performance across five quality areas: Mortality, patient experience, readmissions, safety of care and timeliness and effectiveness of care.
“This four-star recognition from CMS is among the best in our region for hospitals of any size, which is a testament to our great team at CVMC and gives assurance that our community is receiving great care right here at home,” CVMC CEO Shaun Phillips said. “We thank our providers, clinical teams and staff for their commitment to our patients and to one another. It is their dedication that made this four-star rating possible and that will continue to drive our quality improvement initiatives going forward.”