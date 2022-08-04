Purchase Access

SIERRA VISTA — Canyon Vista Medical Center announced it has been awarded four stars in the latest round of Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

This year’s rating is an improvement on last year’s three-star rating and shows consistent improvement in patient safety and quality of care. CMS looks at multiple measures and quality reporting when generating the yearly star rating, some of which are health care associated infections, timely and effective care, comprehensive care for joint replacement models and payment and value of care.

