Adobe Care & Wellness is hosting a series of free health fairs 9 a.m.-4 p.m. to residents in Douglas, Sierra Vista, Wilcox and Benson. They include screening and preventative care for the following:Diabetic eye EexamBone density screeningFlu shotsPADs (peripheral artery disease)HgA1c testColorectal cancer screeningMammograms (only at the listed locations on the schedule)The schedules for the fairs:Sierra Vista: Wednesday, Sept. 22, and Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the Adobe Care and Wellness Office, 637 E. Wilcox Drive. A mammogram bus will be onsite.Benson: Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Benson Chiricahua Clinic, 335 S. Ocotillo Ave.Douglas: Friday, Oct. 15, at the Douglas Chiricahua Clinic, 1100 F Ave.Wilcox: Thursday, Sept. 23, and Thursday, Oct. 21, at Walker Family Medicine, 801 Rex Allen Drive. A mammogram bus will be onsite.For information, visit https://adobecw.com/news/.Submitted by Adobe Care and Wellness