Adobe Care & Wellness is hosting a series of free health fairs 9 a.m.-4 p.m. to residents in Douglas, Sierra Vista, Wilcox and Benson. They include screening and preventative care for the following:

  • Diabetic eye Eexam
  • Bone density screening
  • Flu shots
  • PADs (peripheral artery disease)
  • HgA1c test
  • Colorectal cancer screening
  • Mammograms (only at the listed locations on the schedule)

The schedules for the fairs:

Sierra Vista: Wednesday, Sept. 22, and Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the Adobe Care and Wellness Office, 637 E. Wilcox Drive. A mammogram bus will be onsite.

Benson: Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Benson Chiricahua Clinic, 335 S. Ocotillo Ave.

Douglas: Friday, Oct. 15, at the Douglas Chiricahua Clinic, 1100 F Ave.

Wilcox: Thursday, Sept. 23, and Thursday, Oct. 21, at Walker Family Medicine, 801 Rex Allen Drive. A mammogram bus will be onsite.

For information, visit https://adobecw.com/news/.

Submitted by Adobe Care and Wellness

