For far too many of us, a good night's sleep can feel like a luxury - something we will catch up on when we have the time, whenever that might be. Over 1/3 of American adults are getting less than the recommended 7 hours of sleep each night and according to researchers, this is resulting in more than an increase in caffeine consumption - it has created a public health epidemic. Just how important is a good night’s sleep?
We know that there is a direct link between poor sleep and obesity — a poor night’s sleep disrupts the hormones in our body that regulate when we are hungry and which foods we crave. We are more likely to constantly crave unhealthy foods high in carbohydrates when we have disrupted sleep, causing our body’s glucose levels to stay high.
Glucose is the jet fuel our brain needs to function and it consumes more of it than any other organ, but not when our metabolism slows during sleep. If the glucose levels in our body remain high throughout the night, our brain is tricked into thinking we are still awake and a deep, restful sleep becomes impossible.
Eating poorly or eating too late creates a never ending cycle of poor sleep, poor diet, and once again — poor sleep. A healthy diet and fasting for a few hours before turning in for the night is key to getting a good night's sleep.
Sleep is also the natural reset function of the brain. Good sleep improves cognitive function and creativity while also decreasing the risk for depression, a common symptom of which is insomnia. Research shows that deep sleep acts as a self-cleaning mechanism for the brain, preventing the buildup of harmful waste products most commonly associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Sleep is essential for healthy minds and bodies, and yet it is elusive for so many of us. Why?
In just two generations we have lost an average of 1.5 hours of sleep each night. Not only are our lives more sedentary and less active than our grandparents, but we now intentionally disrupt our natural sleep patterns with intense light pollution. Our TVs, tablets, and smartphones produce the light of small suns — confusing our brain into thinking it is the middle of the day when really, it is the middle of the night. We take these bright beacons into our bedrooms and inevitably toss and turn in a restless, disrupted sleep. Instead, we should be listening to our body’s natural clock and switching off the devices well before it is time to go to bed.
Sleep, or the lack of it, affects every system in our body from hormone production to our risk of serious diseases such as heart disease and dementia, not to mention the risk of a motor vehicle accident. So think about this the next time you consider binge watching your favorite TV show into the wee hours of the night: we spend a third of our lives asleep for a reason — so we can enjoy the other two-thirds for as much and as long as we can.
Dr. Ann Lebeck is a physician and the owner of Kynetic Health, a clinic in Sierra Vista that specializes in Sports and Regenerative Medicine.