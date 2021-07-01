None of us are strangers to pain.
Our community is a destination for the active and adventurous, for broken bones and sprains. Throughout our rugged landscape our active duty service members push their bodies to the limit, running and rucking, for the sake of our country. We are home to a vibrant retired population, many of them veterans, who are all too familiar with the aches and pains associated with a life well lived. We all know what it is like to be in pain, and as a physician who specializes in how the body moves and functions - or more precisely, how it does not - I am fluent in that language.
Patients visit me because their pain has begun to make their world smaller and smaller, limiting what they can do - everything from participating in sports to getting a decent night's sleep. Their quality of life is no longer what it was or should be and they are seeking a solution to their chronic, relentless pain. But my job as a healthcare provider is not to solve your pain problem, it’s to diagnose and treat the source. If we only fixate on our pain, we stand no chance of getting better.
We experience pain because it is the most effective way our body has to let us know that there is something wrong. It is never unwarranted, but understanding what causes it can sometimes be a challenge. When we burn our hand on a hot stove, the source of our pain is immediately obvious - but when we hurt below the skin, it can be harder to understand. We tend to look at pain through an isolated lens, ‘my knee hurts so there must be something wrong with it’, instead of looking at pain as a symptom of dysfunction within a complex and interconnected system - ‘my knee hurts because I have tight IT bands along my outer thigh, which cause me to have an irregular gait, which creates a stress response in my knee’. It is common to experience pain away from the site of the real problem, a symptom of some dysfunction further along the line of every bone, ligament, muscle and connective tissue associated with it. Where our bodies are concerned, cause and effect are rarely a straight line.
Fixating on our pain has had devastating consequences. Take the opioid crisis we are in the midst of - in Arizona alone over 135,000 opioid prescriptions are written every month and the epidemic has claimed over 500,000 lives nationwide - and counting. Treating pain like it is a disease, ignoring the cause or alternative treatments, has resulted in ruined lives. We want our pain to go away, immediately, but at what cost?
We must reframe our relationship with pain, from one of resentment to one of a kind of respect. We hurt because our body is telling us that something is wrong and unless we are determined to address it, what is wrong might only get worse. Sometimes we have to lean into, work through and confront our pain in order to make it to the other side. Listen to what your body is trying to tell you, it wants nothing but the best for you both.