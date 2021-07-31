In late 2011, the Gladstone Institute of the University of California received a generous gift from a well-known benefactor — a $5 million endowment from the Roddenberry Foundation. The purpose? To build a new stem cell research center in the name of legendary science fiction writer—Gene Roddenberry.
For more than half a century, Star Trek has offered us a vision of what the future could be, and increasingly, that vision is becoming a reality. From tablets, cell phones and laser beams — to our body’s ability to cure itself — the impossible is seeming a little less so.
Most medical advances have occurred alongside technological ones. Before the microscope allowed us to identify germs, we believed that disease was spread through poisonous fumes or worse — evil spirits. Before radiological imaging or X-rays, doctors could only guess at the source of internal injury based on external damage — seeing inside of the body without having to operate has saved countless lives.
Technology has, and continues to shape our understanding of the human body and how it functions — sometimes challenging what we have long held to be true.
For decades, scientists have been looking at how our body forms tissue at the cellular level — how it is possible for something as complex as the human body to form from just two rapidly dividing cells and just as importantly, why does that cellular generation suddenly stop. Why, if our body has the blueprint to create every organ, every tissue and every cell, does it not repair or replace those that get injured or diseased?
What if our body can repair and heal itself, but it is just waiting for the right signal? These are the questions that regenerative medicine seeks to answer and they are the very same questions that lead me to medical school — what if you could heal you?
Since stem cells were first discovered 40 years ago, they have been the source of much excitement and controversy for both scientists and the public. They are unspecialized cells that are able to become any cell in the body, for example brain or muscle cells.
When injected into the site of damaged or diseased tissue, stem cells have the ability to become whatever cell is necessary to make healing possible and there is increasingly more scientific data to support their use.
In my practice, we use specialized stem cells to treat parts of the body that have been damaged due to overuse or aging, with incredible results. I have watched over the course of a few months as aging, injured and weakened tissue transformed into healthy, strong tissue — all because we discovered a few incredible cells.
Ray Bradberry imagined a world where humans had conquered disease, where our bodies could be restored and healed as if by magic. But it isn’t magic, it’s science. To get there, we need to encourage innovation and celebrate our advancements, to never stop asking what if? If we do, we might just live long and prosper.