For the first time, adults with mild to moderate hearing loss can now purchase hearing aids over-the-counter, and they won’t need a prescription to do it.
Thanks to a policy shift in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that took effect this week, the devices can now be sold online and in-person at retailers nationwide, ushering in options that should make the technology more affordable.
“Hearing loss is a critical public health issue that affects the ability of millions of Americans to effectively communicate in their daily social interactions,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf after the rule change was announced in August.
According to the National Institute on Deafness and other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), hearing loss affects an estimated 13% of people over age 12 in the United States, more than half of U.S. adults 75 years and older, and has consistently been linked to social isolation, poor psychosocial outcomes and a heightened fall risk.
However, only a small proportion of people in the U.S. who could potentially benefit from a hearing aid have ever used one, and cost isn’t the only mitigating factor.
No prescription needed
The final ruling from the FDA allows hearing aids for those with mild to moderate hearing impairment to be sold directly to consumers in stores or online without the need for a medical exam, prescription or a fitting adjustment by an audiologist.
According to the NIDCD, this means people who might have trouble hearing in large groups or noisy areas, who ask others to speak louder, slower or repeat themselves, or who turn up the volume on the TV or radio higher than others prefer may be good candidates for over-the-counter devices.
Hearing aids for more severe hearing loss or for users younger than 18 remain prescription-only.
But just because you might not need to consult an expert to get a hearing aid doesn’t mean you shouldn’t, said Dr. Gregory Swingle, an audiologist with Arizona Hearing Specialists, which has an office in Green Valley.
“Our goal is always to help our patients hear the best that they can, and hearing aids are a great tool for that, but hearing aids out of the box are not set up to do that for each person,” Swingle said.
“That’s where custom programming comes into play – we can verify the settings are correct, we can take measurements of the ears and of the aids to make sure they're adjusted correctly, and we provide education and counseling on how to make the most of your hearing aid technology… so even if you intend to get an OTC aid, it’s probably still worth coming in and getting your hearing evaluated,” he said.
Green Valley resident Laurie Cirrincione, whose hearing loss began in her 30s, said that even with the OTC options available, her preference is still to consult a professional, as “there’s a lot more to hearing than making things louder.”
“As far as I’m concerned, there is nothing more important than going to a qualified audiologist, being periodically professionally tested and getting hearing aids tailored to your specific losses,” she said.
Betty Brewer, another Green Valley resident who said she’s had a hearing impairment for most of her adult life, echoed those thoughts.
“I am fortunate that even though I have a very severe loss, my audiologist keeps me able to hear normal conversations and TV. I think many people will buy one off the shelf and then not wear it because it has not been adjusted to suit their own loss,” Brewer said.
But if the new rules lead to more individuals simply starting the conversation about hearing aids, Jean Depalma, a licensed hearing specialist with Zounds in Green Valley, said that’s a good thing.
Among adults aged 70 and older with hearing loss who could benefit from hearing aids, fewer than one in three (30%) has ever used them, and even fewer adults aged 20 to 69 (about 16%) who could benefit from the technology have ever used them, according to NIDCD.
“Hearing aids can be such a game-changer for people’s lives that it’s hard to, in just a few minutes, even talk about them,” Depalma said.
“I’m hoping that the OTC options will help people who were hesitant about getting into hearing aids at least start the thought process.”
Less expensive
According to the FDA, the new ruling could lower the average cost of hearing aids by as much as $3,000 per pair, providing some significant breathing room for the over 30 million Americans who report some kind of trouble hearing.
Beginning this week, Walgreens announced plans to sell hearing aids at stores nationwide and online for $799 per pair. According to Walgreens, comparable models sold by specialists range from $2,000 to $8,000 a pair.
WalMart will offer hearing aids online, in select stores and across hundreds of Sam’s Club Hearing Aid Center locations, with prices ranging from $199 to $999 per pair. According to the retailer, comparable prescription hearing aids are priced between $4,400 and $5,500 per pair.
And with competitors entering the market, consumers might also begin to see new offerings or reduced costs from existing manufacturers.
But one line item that the FDA’s new rule does not address is how the devices are covered. Currently, most private insurers do not cover hearing aids or only offer partial benefits.
Traditional Medicare does not cover hearing aids, and though Medicare Advantage plans usually include some hearing coverage, beneficiaries still wind up paying roughly 79% of their costs out of pocket, according to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation study.
Additionally, even when cost is not an issue, Swingle said, there are still lots of reasons people say no to hearing aids.
“Cost can be a factor, but there’s a lot of research showing it is far from the only factor. Denial is a huge one, and I’m curious to see if OTC products can overcome that,” Swingle said.
“If you can get it over the counter, if you don’t have to interact with anybody, if you don’t have to really ‘admit’ anything, then maybe once they start to latch onto the benefits that can come from hearing aids, it can help people get started on that journey to hearing health sooner rather than later…and as audiologists, that’s really all we want.”
Take your time
With new hearing aid technology expected to hit store shelves in a variety of price points and formats, experts are urging consumers to do their own research before buying, especially when it comes to something that could impact your health.
“I think there’s always going to be some sweet deal, some money-back guarantee, and a lot of people out there are just salesmen…but you’ll save yourself a lot of exasperation if you really do your homework before you buy,” said Lynn Callaway, owner and operator of Affordable Hearing Solutions in Green Valley.
“There’s a lot of people and services around that will give free hearing tests, and with that information you’ll be in a much better position to buy something over-the-counter,” she said.
Depalma also encourages clients to think about their day-to-day life, activity level and what features they might want in a hearing aid.
“If someone’s a musician and they really have to hear notes clearly, that might put them in a different tier than somebody else who isn’t interested in hearing the fine nuances in music,” she said.
“Do they need it to be rechargeable, or want to put batteries in it? What can they handle when it comes to volume control, or the ear piece itself? All of those things come into play when we are looking to help someone with hearing aids,” she said.
It can also be useful for consumers to look at what kind of support options – if any – are available through the hearing aid manufacturer, and whether any special equipment (like a smartphone or mobile application) is needed to operate or adjust the device.
Under the new rules, the FDA also requires sellers of OTC hearing aids to include details about a return policy – if they have one – on the box. Hearing aids can take three to four weeks to properly adjust, according to the Hearing Loss Association of America, so it could be worthwhile to keep those policies in mind.
And finally, if you’re just getting started with this journey, be patient with yourself, says Green Valley resident Sharon O’Connor, who’s been using hearing aids for over two decades.
“A hearing aid is an instrument you learn to use to interpret the sounds of the world and the people around you. It takes practice and constant use. There is a learning curve involved that can't be eliminated," she said. "Be patient with yourself."