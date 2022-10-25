hearing aids

According to the National Institute on Deafness and other Communication Disorders, hearing loss affects an estimated 13% of people over age 12 in the United States, more than half of U.S. adults 75 years and older, and has consistently been linked to social isolation, poor psychosocial outcomes and a heightened fall risk.

 submitted

For the first time, adults with mild to moderate hearing loss can now purchase hearing aids over-the-counter, and they won’t need a prescription to do it.

Thanks to a policy shift in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that took effect this week, the devices can now be sold online and in-person at retailers nationwide, ushering in options that should make the technology more affordable.

Tags

