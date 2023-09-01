Keough

Ed Keough

 submitted

Canyon Vista Medical Center announced today that Edward “Ed” Keough has been named chief finance officer, effective in July.

“We are so excited to have Ed step into this important leadership role,” said CEO Shaun Phillips. “He is an exemplary leader with a tremendous amount of finance experience and expertise. His commitment to patient care, physicians, employees and the community is evident in all that he does, and I know that he will help us further advance our mission of making communities healthier.”

