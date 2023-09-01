Canyon Vista Medical Center announced today that Edward “Ed” Keough has been named chief finance officer, effective in July.
“We are so excited to have Ed step into this important leadership role,” said CEO Shaun Phillips. “He is an exemplary leader with a tremendous amount of finance experience and expertise. His commitment to patient care, physicians, employees and the community is evident in all that he does, and I know that he will help us further advance our mission of making communities healthier.”
Prior to his role at Canyon Vista, Keough was chief financial officer at Lake Health District Hospital in Lakeview, Oregon; CFO at Kenaitze in Kenai, Alaska; and controller at Unity Health Care in Washington, DC.
“CVMC is such an important part of this community,” said Keough. “I am really excited to take on this new role and join this incredible team of individuals. I look forward to building on the strong foundation that already exists and helping the leadership team look for even more ways to improve the overall health and well-being of this community.”
Keough holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from San Francisco State University. He is a certified healthcare financial professional as well as a rural hospital chief financial officer certified and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone