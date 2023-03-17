Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month - 1

The ‘80s and ‘90s were a legendary time for cinema, with the release of some of the most well-known movies to date, including “Thelma & Louise,” “Forrest Gump,” “Clueless,” “Space Jam,” “Titanic” and the list goes on.

But if these renowned pieces of pop culture were introduced to the big screen during your teenage years, it might be time to consider a different kind of screening — a colonoscopy. With March being National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, there’s no better time to schedule your appointment to get screened.

