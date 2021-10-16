SIERRA VISTA — Canyon Vista Medical Center’s Board of Trustees welcomed three new board members earlier this year. Sierra Vista Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes, Campus Dean for Cochise College Abraham Villarreal and Regional/International Director of the Southeast Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Dan Valle joined the board this summer.
“The hospital, like the school district, plays a vital role in Sierra Vista,” Holmes said. “I am honored to serve as a trustee at the Canyon Vista Medical Center and look forward to sharing ideas and developing strategies that will improve and grow our community.“
The trio has spent the last few months acquainting themselves with the hospital and the roles of a board member. The board of trustees have participated in board and hospital orientation, meeting with executive members and participating in CVMC strategic planning efforts.
“I hope to share my extensive experience in managing businesses and large organizations to meet and exceed the goals the board of trustees has established for Canyon Vista Medical Center in the upcoming year and to advocate for the hospital in the community with all their accomplishments and good things they are doing,” Valle said.
Villarreal also hopes to use his seat on the board to provide a special perspective.
“A good board is reflective of the community it serves, and I feel blessed to be a part of the many good things that Canyon Vista is doing for so many in our community,” Villarreal said. “My goal is to bring a perspective as a minority living in an underserved area. I know that Canyon Vista is always looking for ways to expand its reach and to provide services to as many people across the county as possible. I hope that I can contribute ideas and a vision for how the hospital can continue to progress into the future.”
Ruth Quinn, who has been a member of the board of trustees since 2014, returns as board chair. Jon Kosmider is serving as vice chair. Current members continuing on the board from last term are William Elliott, DO; Jarret Hamilton, DPM; Mignonne Hollis; Max Mirot, MD; Lorna Cook; Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services Fire Chief Brian Jones; and Jeff Jennings.
“We have an excellent and engaged board at CVMC,” CVMC interim CEO Mark Nichols said. “It is important that our board be representative of the community as they do represent the community in the leadership of our medical center.”
Canyon Vista Medical Center operates a Joint Commission Accredited 100-bed acute care hospital in Sierra Vista with an outpatient surgery and imaging centers. The hospital is a Level III Trauma Center, an Arizona Cardiac Receiving Center, received The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Advanced Certification for Total Hip and Knee Replacement and is a Pink Ribbon Facility for Breast Health Excellence featuring 3D mammography. From behavioral health services to complete rehabilitation services, our core purpose is to treat everyone like family, providing the peace of mind that comes from receiving extraordinary care, close to home. Follow us on Facebook @canyonvistamedicalcenter, Twitter @CanyonVistaMC, and Instagram @CanyonVistaMC.