contraceptives
pixabay

PHOENIX — As early as Thursday, you should be able to walk in to your local pharmacy and get birth control pills — but only if the pharmacist is willing and believes you're a good candidate for it.

The action comes as the Governor's Regulatory Review Council gave final approval Wednesday to allowing pharmacists to dispense contraceptives without the specific annual prescription from a doctor that has been required until now. Instead, a standing order by the Department of Health Services is all that's required.

