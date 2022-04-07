As I reflect on the past 4 months that I have been here at Canyon Vista Medical Center, I want to thank you all for making me and my family feel so welcome. We have all enjoyed getting involved in the schools, the sports, and the faith community here in Sierra Vista. Most importantly, we have enjoyed meeting so many new, friendly people throughout Cochise County.
When I started, CVMC was in the middle of a serious COVID wave that resulted in our facility being stretched beyond our capacity, yet we managed through great teamwork by our physicians, nurses, other clinicians, and all our support staff. We can breathe a little bit easier now, as we have seen a steady decline in COVID cases in the county and in the hospital. With the decrease in COVID we are strategically and carefully returning to pre-coronavirus policies.
Earlier this month we opened our doors to visitors once again. Individuals older than 16 can visit loved ones in the hospital from the hours of 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. We understand the importance of having family and friends at the bedside and have seen the positive impact allowing visitors has had on our patients and our staff. Our staff and visitors are still required to wear masks. We ask that anyone who enters the hospital or outpatient buildings to please wear a mask for the duration of their visit.
Despite the more than two-year long pandemic, Canyon Vista Medical Center has continued to grow to better serve out our mission of Making Communities Healthier. In January 2021, we welcomed three new general surgeons and secured the county’s only spine surgeon. In August of last year, we added an interventional cardiologist and psychiatrist to the CVMC and Sierra Vista Medical Group families. Beginning this month, we are thrilled to now offer neurology services through the Sierra Vista Medical Group. This will provide us expanded services in the hospital as well as for follow-up visits. Now more than ever, we at CVMC can keep Cochise County residents local for their health care.
Through this column and subsequent articles, we hope to share with you more about our facility and our capabilities. We will be sharing insights and topics from members of our medical staff and hospital team. These will not only focus on our new services, but also serve as a reminder to the great care that’s been here all along. For a more complete and up-to-date information on providers and services, please visit us at CanyonVistaMedicalCenter.com.