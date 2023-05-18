RSV Vaccine

This electron microscope image shows human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) virions, colorized blue, and anti-RSV F protein/gold antibodies, colorized yellow, shedding from the surface of human lung cells. Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, May 18, 2023 debated a first-of-its-kind RSV vaccine to protect newborns by immunizing their moms late in pregnancy.

 National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — A first-of-its-kind RSV vaccine for pregnant women guards their newborns against the scary respiratory virus -– and federal health advisers debated Thursday if Pfizer’s shot is ready to roll out.

RSV fills hospitals with wheezing babies each fall and winter, and the virus struck earlier than usual and especially hard in the U.S. this past year..

