Southeastern Arizona Behavioral Health Services has a long history of serving people with mental health and substance abuse problems, and it soon will be able to expand services when the Casa de Esperanza Residential Facility opens in early 2023.
Casa de Esperanza, translated into English as “house of hope” is a newly constructed 37-bed Level II behavioral health center that will provide fully integrated, evidence-based and culturally-sensitive treatment programs that promote recovery from substance use disorders. It’s located directly across from the SEABHS outpatient faculty at 4721 Campus Drive in Sierra Vista.
“The philosophy in the industry is to treat people in the least restrictive environment, to provide safety and security for the individual and the community and for them to achieve independence,” said clinical coordinator Larry Stansbury, who has more than 40 years experience in the field. “Residents stay 24 hours per day until they achieve their treatment goals and then they can leave the facility. Of course, they can also leave the facility at any time if they make that decision.”
“We want the people who go in there to start the program with the hope that they will be rehabilitated — that they will have a better outcome in their life,” added prevention coordinator Monica Rawlings.
SEABHS has several facilities throughout the county and beyond, but the residential facility will be the first of its kind in Cochise County. The facility should add a much-needed element to the organization's ability to help treat people in a comprehensive manner and help the growing number of people in need.
“It goes without saying that substance abuse in the United States is significant, alcohol, opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine,” Stansbury said.
The numbers alone show there's a need and many people need the support provided by a Level II facility like this. Most Level II’s are for substance disorders or co-occurring disorders with alcohol or drugs, along with a separate diagnosis like depression, anxiety and bipolar.
Many people suffering from these issues are housing insecure and the facility can help prevent people from becoming homeless while they attempt to rehabilitate.
“The people that really need the service a lot of times have lost their homes because of the substance abuse, or their families can't have them because the substance abuse has created so many problems," Rawlings said. "A lot of individuals don’t even have a safe place to even start the recovery process.”
And after an individual is ready to leave the residential services at Casa, SEABHS will continue to help them on the often long road to recovery.
“Previously discharge was not good, not what it should have been," Stansbury said. "It was just goodbye — hope everything goes well, and you knew you were going to see them again and you did. Now we incorporate into the treatment program things like employment services, which we already have in the outpatient facility.”
”Our efforts are targeted at helping people become self-sufficient even before they leave the facility,” added Rawlings. “Before they leave the facility we will work with them on employment, organization, budgeting and other skills they will need as they recover.”
SEABHS recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house to welcome the community to the new facility. Rawlings said the event makes her feel like the project is about to become a reality.
“There’s a lot of excitement now and it feels more real — that it's actually finished," she said. "We have basically everything we need to start providing services. It's a leap of faith when you have a new building — a new project. It’s like starting a new business and hoping that it’s going to work, going to bloom.
We believe that it will work. There is a real need in this county.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone