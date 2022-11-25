Southeastern Arizona Behavioral Health Services has a long history of serving people with mental health and substance abuse problems, and it soon will be able to expand services when the Casa de Esperanza Residential Facility opens in early 2023.

Casa de Esperanza, translated into English as “house of hope” is a newly constructed 37-bed Level II behavioral health center that will provide fully integrated, evidence-based and culturally-sensitive treatment programs that promote recovery from substance use disorders. It’s located directly across from the SEABHS outpatient faculty at 4721 Campus Drive in Sierra Vista.

