TOMBSTONE — Tombstone’s initial Health and Safety Fair, an event organized by Healthy Tombstone, drew a steady stream of attendees to the town’s park on Saturday.
“We have 16 exhibitors here, representing a range of health-related organizations, from hospitals to social services,” said Norma Sullivan, who chairs the Healthy Tombstone committee. “Our mission is to promote the health and welfare of Tombstone residents, as well as those in surrounding communities. The people who have been coming through here are learning about different resources that are available throughout the county.”
Copper Queen Community Hospital, through its Tombstone Rural Health Clinic, was one of three hospitals that participated in the event.
“Our clinic has been in Tombstone for about 18 months and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday," said Dr. Erik Arellano, one of the clinic’s providers. “We offer lab services, annual physicals, well-woman exams, chronic disease management and a number of other services and procedures.”
Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Jonathan A. Sinnott, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, is the newest member of the clinic’s medical team.
“While we encourage making appointments, he (Sinnott) is taking new patients and will be accepting walk-ins while they’re available,” Arellano said.
The rural health clinic gives Tombstone residents a convenient place to go for basic medical services, said Sullivan, who was manning the Healthy Tombstone booth and answering questions at Saturday’s event.
“Healthy Tombstone supported bringing the clinic here as one of our community projects,” she said. “The clinic has been very popular and fills a badly needed service for Tombstone residents.”
Canyon Vista Medical Center of Sierra Vista and Benson Hospital also participated in the event.
Jason Zibart, community connected health manager for Benson Hospital, talked about construction projects at the hospital, including its newly completed state-of-the-art imaging suite and the conveniences it brings to Benson residents.
“Now that the imaging suite is completed, we have a new construction project at the hospital’s main entrance,” Zibart said. “Due to the construction, we’re asking people to use the new north entrance for outpatient services. We want people to know that this change does not impact the ER (emergency room) entrance.”
Zibart also provided information about the hospital’s diaper bank distributions on the first and third Monday of the month, from 5 to 7 p.m., where free diapers are given to families needing assistance.
“Our goal is to provide 50 diapers a month free of cost to families that need them," he said. "Supplies are available for all ages.”
Cochise County Health and Social Services representatives provided information about tobacco, overdose and skin cancer prevention. They also answered questions about COVID and administered COVID vaccinations.
Tucson resident Mary Gonzalez was visiting Tombstone with her two grandchildren, Jamison and Mackenzie Dryer.
“We saw the colorful booths and decided to stop in to see what was happening,” Gonzalez said. “I got my COVID booster shot while we were here and even learned about services that are available in Tucson. The event is very educational.”
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Southeastern Arizona affiliate provided information about its services.
“We have created two NAMIs on campuses at Cochise College in Sierra Vista and in Eastern Arizona College in Graham County,” said Anna Eickenbrock, NAMI SEAZ executive director. “We’re here to let people know about our services and that we’ve been growing. We’re also starting our support groups back up again after COVID caused cancellations.”
For information about NAMI SEAZ, its free resources, classes and support groups, call 520-508-3386, or go to namiseazinfo@gmail.com.
“I want to thank all the vendors for their participation, the volunteers who helped make the fair a success and the city of Tombstone for allowing us to use the park for the event,” Sullivan said. “In spite of a windy day, we were happy with the event and look forward to holding another one either this fall or in the spring.”