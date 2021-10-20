SIERRA VISTA — More than providing a selfless humanitarian act, a local woman is taking it into her hands to care for a growing segment of society confronting cancer.
Wilma Richards started her non-profit The Butterfly Club, a 501-c3 charity organization that provides free wigs for those battling cancer in 2000.
Having survived cancer twice and losing both her children to the disease, Richards searched for a place to donate three of her wigs but could not find an organization. So she decided it was time to create her own non-profit where she could assist shaving the heads of her clients and providing them with a well-suited wig.
Richards has lived in Sierra Vista for 38 years and has operated her non-profit for 21 years. She had originally planned to provide wigs to only Cochise County residents, but soon realized the demand was greater and soon expanded statewide. Currently, she works with people from all over the U.S., delivering free wigs to their homes.
Richards described one of her most recent and emotional experiences providing a wig for a client, a 29-year-old single mother who died from breast cancer. She said she was called by her clients’ parents to go to their daughter's home to help put her at ease.
“It’s not just about the wigs anymore, I realize,” Richards said.
Richards said she checks in weekly with local people she has provided wigs for to see how they are doing. Her path in life has taken her into the world of spirituality, creating meditation and spiritual-development classes to benefit the local community.
“I made a promise to God I would do good,” she added.
Richards said she often gets questions from others regarding her faith or religion.
“I tell them this, the world is my church and to do good is my religion,” she added.
Although she shaves heads, provides wigs and gives speeches, Richards credits her board for making the Butterfly Club what it is today. Her non-profit consists of nine non-paid volunteer members, and the organization works endlessly to raise money through yearly charity events like the fall bazaar and car show along with cooking and art classes.
In her recent Cochise County Charity Ride Speech, Richards said she stopped counting after providing the the 1,000th wig.
“It is simply too emotional and draining to keep all the horrific stories in my head,” she wrote in her speech.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the Butterfly Club experienced a rising demand for wigs. There were challenges with raising donating money to provide more wigs for clients due to yearly charity and group fundraising events that were canceled.
Leah Reeder, who serves on the Butterfly Club’s board and sponsored its recent annual fundraising crawfish festival, described Richards as being one of the most involved and energetic people she has met.
She met Richards at a day spa and has been volunteering with the Butterfly Club for over 15 years.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever come across a cancer organization that has such an immediate impact for a client that’s going through cancer,” she said.
Reeder said it’s easy to get behind the cause for this organization and said hair for women is personal. When women’s hair is lost from the battle with cancer, a piece of their identity and hope are gone.
“When you’re able to have that identity back, hope is everything in any sort of fight in any major disease, she said. “When you’re batting a disease, to be able to have that hope, to keep that hope alive is huge.”
To donate to or receive more information from the Butterfly Club, contact Wilma Richards at 520-255-0830.