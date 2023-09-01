Canyon Vista Medical Center announced Theresa Walsh has been selected to serve on the hospital’s Board of Trustees.
“We are so excited to welcome Theresa to our board and know that she will do an outstanding job,” said CEO Shaun Phillips. “Her service to our nation as an Army officer, experience as a congressional staffer, actions as a community leader, and deep knowledge of the unique needs of Cochise County will be of great asset to our leadership team, employees and medical staff as we work to make our communities healthier.”
After her retirement as a U.S. Army colonel from Fort Huachuca, Walsh worked as the director of Cochise County Outreach, and the director of Constituent Services for Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick. She is the president of the local chapter of the Women’s Army Corps and serves as the chapter service officer of the VA Assistance Program for the Disabled American Veterans. She is active on a number of boards and organizations in the community, including Veterans of Foreign Wars, Military Officer Association of America, Cochise Serving Veterans, New Crossroads Academy and many others.
“It is so important to have strong community hospitals,” said Walsh, “and I am truly honored to serve on CVMC’s board. I look forward to working with the other board members and hospital leadership team to help our hospital continue to explore ways to expand access to quality care close to home.”
