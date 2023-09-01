walsh

Theresa Walsh

Canyon Vista Medical Center announced Theresa Walsh has been selected to serve on the hospital’s Board of Trustees.

“We are so excited to welcome Theresa to our board and know that she will do an outstanding job,” said CEO Shaun Phillips. “Her service to our nation as an Army officer, experience as a congressional staffer, actions as a community leader, and deep knowledge of the unique needs of Cochise County will be of great asset to our leadership team, employees and medical staff as we work to make our communities healthier.”

